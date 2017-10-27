Big changes could soon be coming to toll fees

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) -- There are continuing talks of changes to toll rates in West Virginia that could help people save money on their commute.

West Virginia Parkways Authority General Manager, Greg Barr, said they're hoping to implement an $8 annual toll fee that would work for all toll booths within the state. The $8 annual fee was suggested by Governor Jim Justice during the 2017 legislative session, but Barr said the fee could be as costly as $25.

Barr also said toll rates are likely to increase. They're looking at raising the rates as much as $2 per toll.

Right now, the Parkways Authority is undergoing a multi-state traffic study to see exactly how the states' revenue in tolls would be affected by the low annual fee and higher toll prices. They hope to have the study wrapped up by the end of this year. Once the study is complete, they will hold public meetings in areas affected by the tolls, including Raleigh and Mercer Counties, to get feedback from the public.

Barr said once the toll prices are adjusted, the annual fee amount will be decided.