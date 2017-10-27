WVU Mountaineer Mascot Arrested for DUI

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia University Mountaineer Mascot Troy Clemons has been arrested for DUI.

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Clemons, 22, of Morgantown, WV was speeding on Stewartstown Road, and when he was pulled over, the deputy smelled alcohol on his breath,.

Clemons failed multiple field sobriety tests, deputies said, and his blood alcohol content was 0.126. West Virginia's legal limit is .08.

The Greenbrier County native was formally charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.