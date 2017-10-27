Toyota Plant employee arrested for making terroristic threats

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) - The Nitro Police Department is in the process of obtaining warrants a man accused of making terroristic threats while at Wal-Mart.

The suspect, Michael John Kroll, is in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and is being arraigned on terroristic threats charge.

According to a press release, around 5:00 Friday morning, the Nitro Wal-Mart contacted the Nitro Police Department advising that an individual with a handgun had tried to buy ammunition, making threats against the Buffalo Toyota Plant. Nitro PD was able to identify the individual and relayed that information to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

Officers responded to the Toyota Plant and were able to locate the suspect, who is a Toyota employee, inside the plant. The suspect was detained and currently, a joint investigation by the Nitro Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department is in progress.

We're told the situation at the Toyota Facility has been mitigated.

Toyota Motors North America issues the following statement: