Law enforcement agencies prepare for drug take back day

Across West Virginia and the country, people will be turning in their old or unused drugs on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. It is the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

"People often ask what they can do to help fight against the opioid epidemic, and Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides one of the most effective ways to keep dangerous opiate painkillers off the streets," said U.S. Attorney Carol Casto.

Doors will be open at sites across West Virginia, including three locations in Raleigh County, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is a list of locations around the area:

Law Enforcement Agency Collection Site Address City County Beckley Police Department Raleigh County Commission on Aging 1614 S. Kanawha St Beckley Raleigh West Virginia State Police State Police Detachment in Beckley 105 Pinecrest Dr. Beckley Raleigh Raleigh County Sheriff's Department Crab Orchard Pharmacy 1299 Robert C. Byrd Dr. Crab Orchard Raleigh Oak Hill Police Department Oak Hill Police Department 691 Virginia St. Oak Hill Fayette West Virginia State Police State Police Detachment in Oak Hill 3057 Main St. Oak Hill Fayette Hinton Police Department Kroger Parking Lot 308 Stokes Dr. Hinton Summers Mercer County Sheriff's Department Mercer County Sheriff's Dept. Garage 1501 West Main St. Princeton Mercer West Virginia State Police State Police Detachment in Princeton 910 Oakvale Rd Princeton Mercer McDowell County Sheriff's Department Magic Mart Coal Heritage Rd Welch McDowell Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department Greenbrier County Courthouse 920 Court St. Lewisburg Greenbrier West Virginia State Police State Police Detachment in Lewisburg 381 Greenbrier Rd. Lewisburg Greenbrier

More drop off locations can be found at the DEA's web site. They can be found by search for your city and state or by zip code. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

"The National Take Back Day is an opportunity for the community to empty their medicine cabinets of unwanted or unused medications." stated Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Gourley. "We are seeing a lot of medication being diverted from legitimate use to illicit use. This is one of the reasons that is driving the drug problems we see today."

According to a 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. During the drug take back day in April 2017, 450 tons of drugs were collected at 5,498 sites across the country.