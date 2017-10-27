State police investigating after employee robbed at Monroe County gambling business

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS)-- State Police Detachment in Union are investigating after an employee at a gambling business was robbed Thursday night.

Troopers said it happened around at Daisys at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2017 and a woman was working at the time of the robbery.

Cpl. Baker with the detachment tells 59News this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released at a later time.

Troopers are still looking for the suspect at this time.

Stick with 59 News on this developing story.