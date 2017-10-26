Beckley firefighters help keep children warm in cold conditions

The Beckley Firefighters Association wants to keep children warm this winter.

Thursday they teamed up with Chick-Fil-A in the Beckley Galleria to raise money for Operation Warm. The organization provides brand-new winter coats to local children in need.

This year's goal is to provide 300 coats to young children across Raleigh County.

"If anything, children need clothing, they need to be warm in the winter time," Rick Fisher, President of the Beckley Firefighters Association, said. "There's a lot of children in the winter time that do not have coats and we're just trying to fill that small gap that we can."

If you would like to help, you can drop off a monetary donation at the Beckley Fire Station on Third Avenue or click here.