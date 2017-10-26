Concord University offers Purple Heart recipients special parking

Concord University is one of 50 universities across the country to honor veterans with a special parking spot.

It is a designated place for veterans who received the Purple Heart. There is a sign in front of the spot and university administrators say it's a great way for the school to show just how much they appreciate the service of our men and women in the military.

"When someone comes here to a football game, or they come here to an event that we host over the summertime, that really says a lot about Concord," Steven Kennedy, Concord Veteran's Advocate, said. "It's such a small token of gratitude, but they take it and it makes their day. You know, I can only imagine how grateful they must be when they're able to pull up here and see this, you know for them, for their service."

The reserved parking spot is located in the Callaghan Stadium parking lot, near the front entrance to the stadium. It is painted purple and marked with a sign.