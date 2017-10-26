How to Get a FREE Taco From Taco Bell After Stolen Base In World - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

How to Get a FREE Taco From Taco Bell After Stolen Base In World Series

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — You get a taco! And you get a taco! And you get a taco!

That’s right internet, you can score a free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell coming up on Wednesday, November 1.

The free snack is part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.  Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros stole second base in Game 2 of the World Series, meaning America gets free tacos.

All you have to do is walk into any Taco Bell location on Wednesday, and ask for your free Doritos Locos taco.

The hardest part will be deciding between Cool Ranch, Nacho Cheese and Fiery.

Here’s Cameron Maybin’s retweet reaction to stealing tacos for everyone in America:

