Furrow Family Farm Recognized as a Century Farm

By Destiney Burt, Reporter
A farm in Monroe County is being recognized as a Century Farm by the Greenbrier County Conservation District. The almost 200 acre Furrow Family farm has been in the family since the mid-1800's. 

The farm holds many family traditions, as well as history.  To become a West Virginia Conservation Agency Century Farm - a family must own the land for more than a hundred years and gross more than $1,000 dollars annually from farm products. 

David Furrow, the owner of Furrow Family Farm, says this is a big accomplishment for him.

"It means a lot, I worked on this farm a lot as a young boy growing up...its the farm my dad was raised on and there's a lot of ties," Furrow said. 

The Furrow Family Farm is one of few farms that have been kept by a family for a century or longer. 

