Weather service confirms small tornado in rural Virginia

WEST POINT, Va. (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado damaged some buildings in rural Virginia.

A weather service team visited the site Tuesday in King William County near West Point.

The tornado struck Tuesday around 3 a.m. and caused some damage to homes and cars. No injuries were reported.

News outlets report that the weather service found the damage to be consistent with 80 mph winds, which classified the tornado as an EF-0, the weakest on the scale.

The damage stretched over a path about a half mile in length and 75 yards in width.

The last time a tornado hit King William County was in 2008.

