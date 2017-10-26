Gap Mills Firehouse Helps Local Family Get Back on Their Feet

A Monroe County family is working to get back on its feet after a fire took nearly everything they had. Now the community they lived in is coming together to help.

A Spaghetti Dinner and Cake and Pie Auction is being held to help raise money for the family. This is something the Fisher's say they greatly appreciate because getting back on their feet isn't going to happen overnight.

Chelsea Fisher said she is grateful for the she received from the community thus far and that she hopes several people show up to the dinner.



"It would make us feel a whole lot better emotionally, to have people out there helping us. It gives you that warm feeling inside when you know the whole community is willing to help you out when something goes wrong," Fisher said.

The dinner is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. and it will take place at the Gap Mills Firehouse in Monroe County.