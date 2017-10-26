City of Princeton appoints interim Mayor - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

City of Princeton appoints interim Mayor

By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
Princeton city leaders elected a new interim mayor on Thursday, October 26. David E. Graham, the current Vice-Mayor for the city, will be the interim mayor for Princeton. It was a unanimous decision to elect Graham after former mayor, Dewey Russell, resigned on October 18th. Russell resigned after being charged for driving under the influence. 

Tim Ealy was chosen as Vice-Mayor in Thursday's meeting. Graham will finish out the rest of the term, which ends in July 2018. Russell will still hold his position as an at large councilman for the city of Princeton.

