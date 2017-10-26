Stories of Strength: A local woman's road to survival

Kassi Coleman is a loving wife and devoted mother of three, who was diagnosed with Stage 0 DCIS Breast Cancer at age 29. DCIS is a non-invasive form of cancer that forms inside the milk ducts of the breast.

Doctors advised that she would only need to remove one breast, but Coleman opted for a different course of action. She was not going to take any chances and scheduled a date for a bilateral mastectomy.

"Me and my husband were like no, just get it all out, take everything and we'll go from there. We don't want any risk of it coming back, let's do it and be done with it," Coleman explained.

Before Coleman went into surgery, she began feeling a change in her breast. Another ultra sound confirmed the cancer had spread and harsher treatments were needed.

"The ultrasound suggested it was in my lymph nodes under my arm which takes it from Stage 0 to Stage 2," Coleman explained.

Coleman had to undergo chemo and radiation treatments. Her dad was also undergoing chemo at the same hospital, so the pair decided to share a room. Coleman said it was their way of making the best of an unfortunate situation.

"I called it 'Father-daughter' chemo dates. We had chemo at the same time, in the same rooms which is unfortunate that it happened to both of us at the same time, but it was uplifting to have him by my side," Coleman said.

The chemo treatments caused her to gain weight and lose hair. Coleman also had to remove her ovaries because of the cancer. Still, she managed to pull through and was on the road to recovery. Coleman said complications with her reconstructive surgery changed all of that.

"I started having blurry vision in the hospital after my surgery. Ended up having three mini strokes and I lost vision in my right eye," Coleman said.

The mother of three said she could not have gotten through this difficult time without the overwhelming support she received.

"Tons of support, my friends, my family, churches we didn't even know, neighbors bringing food, calls, money. You don't realize what kind of support system you have until you go through something so difficult," Coleman said.

Kassi Coleman is now cancer free and living a healthier lifestyle. She encouraged all women fighting the same battle to just keep putting one foot in front of the other.