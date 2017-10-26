WV Health Care Authority approves Plateau Medical Center expansion

The Plateau Medical Center in Fayette County is one step closer to getting a multi-million dollar upgrade.

On Wednesday the center received approval from the West Virginia Health Care Authority to finalize architectural designs and move forward toward construction.

The $15.5 million project will expand the surgery department with two exam rooms and ten new recovery bays.

Plateau Medical Center CEO Derek Cimala said the project is aimed at meeting the demand from the community.

"Not only are we expanding our services, we are building a new laboratory we are building a new sterile processing area we are going to be able to add recovery room beds as well as post anesthesia beds," Cimala said.

In addition to the surgery expansion the center also plans to upgrade and modernize patient areas on the first and second floors. Improvements will also be made to the buildings exterior.

Construction is set to start in the spring and will be complete in the summer of 2019.