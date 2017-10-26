Robots Are Helping Disabled Students Go To School

Technology is changing the way students get involved in the classroom.

VGo is a robot that gives students the option to go to class from home. This is also known as a Telepresence, which means students send VGo to take their place at school while they are learning virtually in their own house. Right now this is the first of it's kind for Raleigh County Schools. This is a pilot program that they will be testing in hopes to give students with health conditions a way to be in attendance at school without having to miss out on curriculum. The pilot is also to help other students get used to seeing this around school.

"It'll be in the school systems it will let children get used to it so they're not surprised when they see VGo coming down the hall with the students and the face will be showing on the VGo so the students so everyone will be able to interact and it will become second nature."

VGo will roam the halls on it's own all controlled by the student from an iPad at home. They will have VGo go from class to class for them, they even have the option to join other students for lunch and even go to recess with everyone else.

