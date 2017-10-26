Raleigh County Community Members Talk The Future

People in Raleigh County came together to talk about the future.

The conference took place Thursday, October, 26 at Black Knight Country Club in Beckley. People from the community spoke with community leaders; like the Beckley Police Chief and Board of Education members about how to make Raleigh County grow. They also touched on issues that need to be worked on, but also some of the good qualities of the county.

"People want a beautiful place to live work and play and it's up to the business community and residents of this community and leadership in this community to address the issues that affect us." President of Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Ellen Taylor, said.

They discussed topics on the opioid crisis, beautification of the region, jobs and more ways they can make Raleigh County a much better place for people to visit and live.