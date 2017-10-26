West Virginia congressional leaders speak out on opioid declaration

President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 from the White House declaring the opioid crisis in America a national public health emergency. Shortly after the announcement, West Virginia's congressional and state leaders weighed in on the epidemic that has hit the Mountain State hard.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV):

“I applaud President Trump for finally taking these steps that will help in our fight against the opioid epidemic. This public health crisis declaration will give states like West Virginia the flexibility to enlist help from federal agencies and resources to combat this epidemic. At the declaration announcement, I was pleased to hear that Zohydro, a drug that I have been trying to get off the shelves since 2013, is being pulled from the market. Because of this painkiller’s high potential for misuse and abuse, Zohydro poses a severely dangerous threat to our communities in West Virginia and across our country and I’m glad this horrible decision by the FDA will finally be made right. I have long pushed for many of the actions that the President is taking, including expanding access to treatment options and educating our children on the risks associated with drugs, especially opioids, in order to make long-term improvements.”

“West Virginia faces unique challenges in the crisis, especially the rural areas in our state. The expansion of telemedicine to these areas is a game changer and will allow people struggling with substance use disorder the ability to receive opioid treatment prescriptions without seeing a doctor, which is a huge hurdle for many West Virginians. A large part of recovery and becoming a contributing member of society is finding meaningful employment and President Trump’s expansion of the Dislocated Workers Grants will help people who are struggling to find work because of their disorder, which works with the goals of my Clean Start Act. This public health declaration is a great step and I look forward to working with the President to put real funding behind these changes.”