West Virginia congressional leaders speak out on opioid declaration

West Virginia congressional leaders speak out on opioid declaration

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 from the White House declaring the opioid crisis in America a national public health emergency.  Shortly after the announcement, West Virginia's congressional and state leaders weighed in on the epidemic that has hit the Mountain State hard.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV):

 “I applaud President Trump for finally taking these steps that will help in our fight against the opioid epidemic. This public health crisis declaration will give states like West Virginia the flexibility to enlist help from federal agencies and resources to combat this epidemic. At the declaration announcement, I was pleased to hear that Zohydro, a drug that I have been trying to get off the shelves since 2013, is being pulled from the market. Because of this painkiller’s high potential for misuse and abuse, Zohydro poses a severely dangerous threat to our communities in West Virginia and across our country and I’m glad this horrible decision by the FDA will finally be made right. I have long pushed for many of the actions that the President is taking, including expanding access to treatment options and educating our children on the risks associated with drugs, especially opioids, in order to make long-term improvements.” 

“West Virginia faces unique challenges in the crisis, especially the rural areas in our state. The expansion of telemedicine to these areas is a game changer and will allow people struggling with substance use disorder the ability to receive opioid treatment prescriptions without seeing a doctor, which is a huge hurdle for many West Virginians. A large part of recovery and becoming a contributing member of society is finding meaningful employment and President Trump’s expansion of the Dislocated Workers Grants will help people who are struggling to find work because of their disorder, which works with the goals of my Clean Start Act. This public health declaration is a great step and I look forward to working with the President to put real funding behind these changes.”

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV):

“West Virginia has suffered so much because of the opioid epidemic. We have lost friends, neighbors and family members, and we have seen entire communities torn apart by its devastating consequences. Today, the president took a significant step forward in helping us fight this growing epidemic by declaring it a national public health emergency.

“This declaration makes fighting the opioid epidemic a true national priority and draws attention to the urgency of this crisis. The declaration also makes it easier for the federal government to respond and will help improve and expand access to services for individuals struggling with addiction.

“Of course, the president’s action is just part of what must be a larger and broader national effort. Communities in West Virginia and across the country need more resources for recovery, treatment and enforcement, and it’s essential that we do what we can to provide the support they need. As a leader on the Appropriations Committee, I have worked hard to secure funding to fight the opioid epidemic on all fronts, and I will continue pushing and advocating for much-needed resources.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV):

“President Trump shared a powerful message – a call to action to save lives and stop the scourge of drug addiction. The president is committed to tackling the disease of addiction and stopping the flow of illegal drugs into our country. I also appreciate the first lady’s highlight of the good work being done at Lily’s Place in Huntington and how we can help these newborns as part of a comprehensive drug strategy.

“This announcement is an important step on the road to recovery for our nation. I am proud to work with the president and his administration to advance this multifaceted strategy to combat the opioid crisis and save lives,”

WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey:

"President Trump's emergency order is a good first step, however more will be needed.  The President's action recognizes the seriousness of opioid abuse.  It also exemplifies the need for all branches and levels of government to pull together to tackle this terrible epidemic."

