Bluefield Police pull over Rent-A-Center truck and make drug arrest

A call to emergency services in Mercer County leads to the arrest of two men on drug charges. It started at the Tractor Supply Center parking lot in Bluefield, WV on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. A witness claimed they saw a drug deal go down from a Rent-A-Center truck.

According to prosecutors, officers followed the truck and pulled it over on Route 460 due to an equipment malfunction. When they went to talk to the driver, Casey Copley, was acting nervously and smelled slightly of marijuana. That led officers to call in a K9 unit to look for drugs. A search of the passenger, Anthony Steptoe, turned up more than $4,200. A search of the truck revealed 88 Oxymorphone pills.

Casey Copley, 29, and Anthony Steptoe, 32, were arrested on charges of possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Steptoe is also facing a probation violation charge.