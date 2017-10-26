Former 59News family member tells her breast cancer survivor story

Breast Cancer can hit home in the blink of an eye. That happened at 59News when one of our sales team was diagnosed with the disease. Gelilah Barksdale decided to go to the doctor after she noticed something wrong.

"I noticed that my right breast just didn't look right. Sure enough there was a couple spots there."

Those spots weren't your ordinary lumps, they were malignant tumors. But unlike many people, Gelilah wasn't in total shock.

"Unfortunately it runs in the family, so I've had to deal with it a lot including our 42-year-old daughter."

Even with such news, Gelilah had the attitude that kept herself strong. It's her strength that stayed with her even through draining surgeries and chemotherapy.

"I never lost hope and I always felt like every morning when I woke up it was a day quicker that I was going to be cured. I had what they call a complete mastectomy, where they take all the breast tissue down to the ribs."

Through that pain and suffering Gelilah always kept her head high and she says that's because of her support team.

"My husband was wonderful through the whole thing, he went to every treatment, every doctors appointment."

With love and support, she wants others to know, you don't need to be scared.

"Just know, there are ways through this and around this and there's always hope."

Now four years cancer free, Gelilah said she makes sure to get a mammogram every single year.

"I laugh and ask them if I can get them at half price now."

While she's all laughs, as a survivor she stresses to others to get checked whether it runs in the family or not because you truly never know,

"You do everything right and still get it but you have to take care of yourself and be aware of yourself. Always know you can do this, it's not the death sentence it used to be."