Parkways Authority plans $60 million turnpike widening project in Beckley area

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- The West Virginia Parkways Authority is working on plans to widen an 8-mile stretch of the turnpike in the Beckley area.

According to Parkways Authority General Manager Greg Barr, the widening project will begin near mile marker 40, at the I-77/64 split. He said the plan is to widen the turnpike by adding a third lane on each side of the highway. Crews will do this by narrowing the median and adding a barrier wall.

Barr said the project is needed because that area of the turnpike is a "level of service F"- meaning that there is a lot of congestion and traffic in the area, especially during high-traffic times such as the summer months and holidays. Their goal is to make that stretch safer for drivers.

Barr said the project also includes widening 8 bridges within the 8-mile stretch. He said three of those bridges also go over train tracks so crews will have to coordinate with railroad companies on when construction can take place.

The plans were first created back in 2006 and were 80-percent complete but the project had to take a backseat due to a lack of funding and a $250 million, 10-year paving program that took priority. Barr said now they are working on the last two projects within the 10-year program and can focus their attention and resources to other projects across the state, including this one.

At a meeting last month, the Parkways Authority voted in favor of finishing the plans and are now working on finalizing them. The plans should be complete by January or February 2018 and construction is expected to begin next summer or fall. It will be paid for by bonds issued by the state for road and bridge construction.