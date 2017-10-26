Students get fit after school

The cooler temperatures couldn't stop kids at Ghent Elementary from getting fit.



Wednesday afternoon about 60 students took part in Active Southern West Virginia's Kids Run Club.

Some showed off their skills with running a full mile around the school while others completed at least a quarter mile.

A few parents also got in on the fun. Organizers said the event is all about promoting a healthy lifestyle and keeping kids active.

"Its important because healthy habits we can start them early we can get kids excited about exercise before make that identity

before they said I am not an athlete we want to give them the skills to be physically active we want them to feel confident and really enjoy it," Community Health Director Emily Wilkinson.

All of kids received free T-shirts and medals for participating in the run.