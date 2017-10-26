Local Law Enforcement Suspect Dangerous Drug in Harrison County

Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.

Chief John Walker with Bridgeport Police said a drug popular in Florida has made its way up the east coast and is now in Harrison County.

The drug is known as "Flakka," and it is similar to bath salts.

The drug makes users lose control of their body and gain an abnormal amount of strength.

"Their temperature likely rises to 105 or more, or they become super strong. Normally when law enforcement approaches them, it will take several people to restrain them," said Walker.

The effects of the drug usually lasts three to four hours and unlike bath salts, the ingredients used to make it are not yet banned.