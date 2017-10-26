Virginia teacher indicted on federal child porn charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a former Virginia high school teacher on child pornography.



The indictment issued Wednesday charges 57-year-old Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone of Charlottesville with three counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.



Federal authorities filed a complaint against Wellbeloved Stone last month after he was arrested and charged in state court with 19 counts of producing child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual battery.



Wellbeloved-Stone was suspended from his job as an environmental sciences teacher at Charlottesville High School after he was arrested by Charlottesville police in July.