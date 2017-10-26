Fireworks factory fire, explosion kills dozens

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- An explosion and raging fire at a firecracker factory near the Indonesian capital on Thursday killed at least 47 people and injured dozens more, police said.

Most of the bodies were apparently burned beyond recognition, CBS News was told.

Police said some 100 workers were unaccounted for.

Television broadcast images of thick plumes of dark smoke billowing from the factory, the Reuters news agency reports.

The fire began Thursday morning at the factory located in a warehouse complex in Tangerang, a city in Banten province on the western outskirts of Jakarta. A police report said the fire spread after an explosion and that the factory's roof had collapsed.

Tangerang police chief Hary Kurniawan said dozens of injured people were being treated at three hospitals.

The factory began operating less than two months ago, he said.