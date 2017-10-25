Local Fire Department Gives Tips on how to Prevent Fires with Cooler Temperatures Approaching

With cooler temperatures approaching, people are turning their heaters back on. However, there are some tips people should be aware of to prevent fires.

Firefighters with the Princeton fire department say cleaning out your chimney of and leaves or debris is just one thing you can do to stay safe. The fire department also suggests cleaning your heater of any dust that may have piled up while it was not in use before turning it on. Also, be sure to check furnaces for any leaks. If you do have a gas smell be sure to call your local fire department immediately. With the colder temperatures approaching, Charlie Croy with the Princeton Fire Department, said the possibility of a fire is more likely.

"We will see a little bit of an increase as cold weather starts. But that all can be taken care of by just doing a little bit of work ahead of time," said Croy.

Also, if you are using a space heater be sure to keep it at least three feet away from other objects and never plug them into an extension cord. The month of October, 2017, is Fire Prevention Month. The theme this year is every second counts, plan two ways out. Firefighters across the state are encouraging families to plan two exits from their home in case of emergency.

For a full list of safety tips you can check out the National Fire Protection Association's website here: http://www.nfpa.org/education