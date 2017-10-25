Local high school principal announces retirement - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Local high school principal announces retirement

BECKLEY, W.Va. -

The principal at one of Southern West Virginia's largest high schools is stepping down. Woodrow Wilson High School principal Ron Cantley recently announced his retirement.

Cantley has worked in the education field for nearly 36 years.

He said the main reason he's retiring is to help take care of his family.

"I have a lot of family obligations I would like to attend," Cantley said. "My family has been very gracious to me, and they've made a lot of sacrifices so I can do the things I need to do professionally, and I feel like to continue to ask that of them is not fair."

Cantley's last day at Woodrow Wilson will be November 3, 2017, but his retirement will be effective December 1, 2017.

