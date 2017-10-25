Several people apply to fill District 42 delegate position

The deadline for candidates to submit their names to fill the West Virginia House of Delegates seat for District 42 was Wednesday, Oct. 25. The 42nd District House Committee met Wednesday night to chose three candidates to forward to the governor.

Governor Jim Justice then has five days to make a decision. This comes after Delegate Stephen Baldwin was chosen to fill a vacant seat in the state Senate.

Baldwin said he is happy so many people are interested in filling the position.

"I'm really excited that a lot of people are interested in public service, a lot of folks have put their name forward," Baldwin said. "It's tough to stick your neck out and say you want to serve the public, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication and these folks are willing to do that and step up to the plate, I think that's wonderful because we need all the help we can get."

The governor has until next week to chose one of the three candidates.