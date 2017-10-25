Manchester Proclaims November National Hospice & Palliative Care Month

The Mayor of Lewisburg signed a proclamation Wednesday, Oct. 25 proclaiming November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. This movement is going around nationwide to raise awareness of Hospice services.

Staff of Greenbrier Hospice Care said it's important to make decisions like this in advance. Raising awareness to this resource is especially important to those who may not realize it's an option for anyone with a terminal illness.

Missy Vanburen, Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator with Hospice, said she hopes this month more people will look into Hospice care.



"We want our patients to be able to spend the quality of their life, what they have left with their families, around their loved ones and its not necessarily the end. If we get them sooner we can do more for them provide emotional support to the families and really be there for their journey," Vanburen said.



If you'd like more information on Hospice Care you can visit hospicecarewv.org