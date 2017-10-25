Bluefield to hold annual Trunk-or-Treat

The Bluefield Department of Parks and Recreation is holding its Third Annual Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 28. Children are welcome to dress up and trick-or-treat around the green space in front of Bluefield City Park.

Katana Mullen, Youth Development Director for the Department of Parks and Recreation said this was a great way for the community to come together and celebrate Halloween.

"We do this to promote businesses, create a safe-place for kids to trick-or-treat with their families, and to create an atmosphere of unity during the holiday season," Mullen said.

The event is free for all families and runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield City Park.