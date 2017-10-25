National parks seek higher fees with money for repairs tight - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

National parks seek higher fees with money for repairs tight

By FELICIA FONSECA
Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Visiting the country's most popular national parks would get more costly under a federal proposal released this week.

The National Park Service says its goal is to cut down on the nearly $12 billion in maintenance projects that have been put off under budget constraints.

Under the plan, visitors driving into 17 of the most popular national parks would pay $70 for a weekly pass, up from $25 to $30. They include the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and Zion.

The agency collected nearly $200 million in entrance fees in the last fiscal year and expects to raise $70 million more annually with the boost.

Some worry the fee increase could turn people off to national parks, especially those who are lower-income. They say Congress should ensure the parks are well-funded.

