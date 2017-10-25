Students compete in Mercer County Reading Bee BLUEFIELD, W.Va. -
Students from each elementary school in Mercer County competed in the annual Reading Bee at Bluefield State College on Wednesday, October 25. Teams made up of third, fourth, and fifth grade students were tested on various categories including comprehension, vocabulary, and reader's theater presentation.
Kelli Stanley, Mercer Elementary School Principal, explained many of the students come back each year to compete. Stanley said these students enjoy the competition and the reading.
"They look forward to the day, look forward to competing and just having a good time." Stanley said. "They just love literature, love reading, love everything about language arts."
After the competition, the winner of each category was awarded a trophy. Here is the list of winners:
Reader's Theater:
1st Place: Montcalm Elementary
Runner-up: Bluewell Elementary
Skills:
1st Place: Athens
Runner-Up: Ceres
Vocabulary:
1st Place: Athens
Runner-Up: Lashmeet/Matoaka
Comprehension:
1st Place: Lashmeet/Matoaka
Runner-Up: Spanishburg
Overall Winner:
1st Place: Athens
Runner-Up: Lashmeet/Matoaka