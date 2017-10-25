Students compete in Mercer County Reading Bee

Students from each elementary school in Mercer County competed in the annual Reading Bee at Bluefield State College on Wednesday, October 25. Teams made up of third, fourth, and fifth grade students were tested on various categories including comprehension, vocabulary, and reader's theater presentation.

Kelli Stanley, Mercer Elementary School Principal, explained many of the students come back each year to compete. Stanley said these students enjoy the competition and the reading.

"They look forward to the day, look forward to competing and just having a good time." Stanley said. "They just love literature, love reading, love everything about language arts."

After the competition, the winner of each category was awarded a trophy. Here is the list of winners:

Reader's Theater:

1st Place: Montcalm Elementary

Runner-up: Bluewell Elementary

Skills:

1st Place: Athens

Runner-Up: Ceres

Vocabulary:

1st Place: Athens

Runner-Up: Lashmeet/Matoaka

Comprehension:

1st Place: Lashmeet/Matoaka

Runner-Up: Spanishburg

Overall Winner:

1st Place: Athens

Runner-Up: Lashmeet/Matoaka