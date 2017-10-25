City of Bluefield to make sewer upgrades

The City of Bluefield is making upgrades to its sewer system.

The City of Bluefield is ready to break ground on a $2 million sewer line replacement project. Phase One is projected to begin October 31st on College Avenue.

According to Executive Director of the Bluefield Sanitary Board, Shannon Bailey, these sewer lines have been in service since the 1940s and are beginning to fail.

"When it would rain out in that part of town, the sewer lines would get full and the manhole lid would go off because the line has been broken, so its not as large as it once was. It pushes all of that sewer down the street," Bailey explained.

Contractors for the city will be replacing 1,000 feet of sewer line along College Avenue, including the Maryland Avenue intersection. Bailey said this will cause road closures for the duration of construction.

"Instead of having people flagging, it's just best if we close an entire street and we'll detour around those," Bailey said.

Bailey also explained that this was just the beginning of other major upgrades around the city.

"It's a good first start for us so I'm hoping over the next 10 years we'll have a lot more jobs going on, a lot more things improved and replaced," Bailey said.

The project is set to be completed by February 2018. The city also plans to repave the road once construction is finished. For a time line of which section of College Avenue will be closed, visit http://www.cityofbluefield.com/