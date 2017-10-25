2 Beckley felons plead guilty to gun crimes

Two felons from Beckley pleaded guilty to federal gun charges Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

U.S. Attorney Carol Casto tells 59 News Ryan Henry Guerrant, 26, entered his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On August 10, 2017, an officer with the Beckley Police Department conducted a traffic stop.

Guerrant, a passenger in the back seat, informed the officer that he had a .22 caliber revolver at his feet. He later admitted to police that he knew he was not supposed to possess the gun because he was a convicted felon. Guerrant was prohibited from possessing any firearm due to felony convictions in Raleigh County Circuit Court for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in 2013 and escape and attempted robbery in 2010.

In a separate prosecution, Clennel Pierre Cobb, 45, also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cobb admitted on August 12, 2016, he possessed a 9mm pistol. He was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of multiple felony convictions, including drug convictions in 2006 and 2017 in Raleigh County Circuit Court.

Guerrant and Cobb each face up to 10 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on February 7, 2018.