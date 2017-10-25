Shady Spring High School project running smooth

Construction workers are still on the job at Shady Spring High School's campus for new additions to the building.

It includes a brand-new gymnasium, a band room, new classrooms and new offices. School administrators said they are excited to see the needs of students, faculty and the Shady Spring community set in stone.

"It's been very simple," said Shady Spring High School principal Deanna Massey. "My teachers want it, my students want it, and the community wants it. We're working together to make it work."

The new gymnasium is expected to be finished by January, if on schedule. To accommodate that, both Shady Spring High School boy's and girl's basketball teams will have non-stop road games this season until it is completed.