Golden Corral Ready to Serve Beckley Customers

With the ribbon cut, the newest Golden Corral in Beckley is ready to meet the empty stomachs of customers. Beckley mayor Rob Rappold sees more satisfaction than just with the food.

"We have visited in other states and more recently in the Charleston area for a number of years," Rappold said. "It's just unbelievable to have our own here facility here in Beckley."

The national buffet chain's newest location will bring 232 jobs to the region. Management is already prepped to go to serve their southern West Virginian customers.

"The crew is doing a great job training to give the best customer service they can," said Steven Hamilton, general manager of the Beckley Golden Corral. "We're ready."

To the city of Beckley, it is a perfect order-up for new opportunities.

"This is what prosperity is all about," Rappold said. "New jobs, good opportunities, new businesses. We just couldn't be more excited."

Golden Corral on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley will open its doors to customers Thursday, Oct. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

