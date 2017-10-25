Local CrossFit gym participates in 'Barbells For Boobs'

A local CrossFit gym is helping raise awareness for breast cancer.



Barbells For Boobs is a non-profit cancer organization that values early breast detection, focusing on women and men ages 40 and under.

CrossFit Coal in Beckley raised nearly $12,000 to provide mammograms for those who can't afford them.

The national organization stopped by CrossFit Coal, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

Barbells For Boobs is doing a cross country tour to support CrossFit gyms in all parts of the U.S. on their mission to raise breast cancer awareness.

For some of these gym rats, breast cancer awareness hits close to home. Lee Ann Russel is a member at CrossFit Coal, her mother is a 24 year breast cancer survivor.

"It's very important to me," Russel said. "My mom was actually 38 when she was diagnosed so she is one of the 7 percent that's under forty that was diagnosed, like I said she's a 24 year survivor, she's amazing to me, she's the strongest woman I've ever known."

According to Barbells For Boobs, 7 percent of women under 40 years old are diagnosed with breast cancer.

Russel's goal was to raise $500 for the campaign, but has now raised $800.