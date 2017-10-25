WVDOH unveils fallen worker memorial

There has been 49 men and women killed on the job as they worked on West Virginia highways and byways since the creation of the State Road Commission in 1921. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 they were honored in a special ceremony and with the unveiling of the WVDOH Fallen Worker Memorial.

The monument is outside of the Williamstown Welcome Center on I-77. The concept for the memorial came from District 7 Bridge Inspector Marshall Snyder. It was sculpted by Jamie Lester who also designed the Jerry West statue.

"This represents a necessary and permanent way to pay tribute to those employees who lost their lives while improving the safety of our roads and bridges," said WV Transportation Secretary Tom Smith. "We all have a role to play, by slowing down and staying alert in work zones, to make sure no more names are etched into this memorial."