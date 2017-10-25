New dining facility comes to Davis Stuart

An organization which aims to help teens is getting ready to break ground on a new facility. An announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 from Davis Stuart stated the group's Lewisburg, WV campus will be getting a new centralized dining facility.

The dining hall will seat 100 people and cover 5,364 square feet. It emphasizes family-style dining, but it will also be able to serve large groups in a cafeteria style.

Davis Stuart has been helping teen in the Greenbrier Valley for 98 years. They provide therapeutic residential care for residents from 12 to 19-years-old. That includes everything from education to medical care and recreation programs.

While the organization does receive funding from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, that money cannot be used for the new dining facility. They are accepting donations to help fund the construction through a campaign where donors by a brick with a special message. The groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at 1 p.m.