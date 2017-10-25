Concord University Honoring Purple Heart Recipients with Reserved Parking

The Concord University Veterans Association is proud to announce the University's first ever Purple Heart Recipient parking space. This space will be permanently reserved for veterans who have received a Purple Heart.

Concord University will join a small list of only 50 universities that offer this type of parking for veterans. This is one of the advancements Concord University is making to ensure a welcoming atmosphere for veterans.

The reserved parking spot is located in the Callaghan Stadium parking lot, near the front entrance to the stadium. It is painted purple and marked with a sign.

"I think that having a Purple Heart parking spot is very significant," Concord University Veterans Advocate Steven Kennedy said. "When you have a veteran who has sacrificed a part of their life and earned this prestigious award and then they come to Concord as a student or for an event and they see this parking spot, it will really make them feel appreciated."

"This sends a positive message to veterans, community members, and all people who come to Concord that we honor our veterans, and even in the summer months when visitors are here using our recreation facilities, it shows we care about veterans," stated Rick Dillon, Vice President of Administration & Associate Dean of Students

For additional information contact Steven Kennedy at kennedys24@mycu.concord.edu or (304) 384-6300. To learn more about programming for veterans at Concord University visit http://www.concord.edu/veterans/.