Local distillery finalist in national competition

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) - The West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner, Kent Leonhardt announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 that a Lewisburg based company is in the running for a national award. Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider and Mead is a finalist int he American Farm Bureau Federation's (AFBF) 2018 Farm Bureau Entrepreneurship Challenge. Hawk Knob is now competing against three other companies for the Farm Bureau Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

"We are extremely proud of these graduates from WVU's Davis College," said Commissioner Leonhardt. "They earned their education from an in-state institution, saw an opportunity through agriculture and started a thriving business in West Virginia. That should be the goal of every college student in our state."

To be eligible or the competition, businesses must be food or agriculture based, be for profit and a current member of the Farm Bureau. There were originally 471 applicants for the 2018 award.

"We're so excited to represent West Virginia on a national stage," said Hawk Knob co-owner and founder, Joshua Bennet. "The state often gets a bad rap nationally, so we're going to show people what we're capable of in Appalachia."

Hawk Knob has already been awarded $15,000 for being selected as a finalist. If they win the top prize at the AFBF's annual convention in Nashville, TN, they will receive an additional $15,000. The winner will be chosen on Jan. 7, 2018. Bennet said they will use the money to help with equipment upgrades and marketing.