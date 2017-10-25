Fayette County man arrested for hiding wanted felon

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS)-- A man is facing harboring a fugitive and obstructing charges for hiding a wanted felon in his backyard.

On September 16, 2017 Fayette County Deputies were called to a house on Ward Avenue after a neighbor reported suspicious activity.

The neighbor told deputies she saw Catherine Akers walking through neighbors' yards. Akers was wanted on several felony charges including daytime burglary and grand larceny.

Deputies were told Akers was living with Joel Sowder in a building on his mother's property on Ward Avenue. Joel denied Akers was on his property, but after looking around deputies her someone moving around the in building. After permission from the prosecuting attorney's office, deputies knocked down the door. Deputies found Akers in the building and arrested her.

Akers told Deputies she didn't open the door, because she "did not want to go to jail."

Sowder remains in the southern regional jail.