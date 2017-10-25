Shooting on Louisiana State University leaves 2 people dead

GRAMBLING, La. -- A sheriff's spokesman says two people have been fatally shot on the campus at Grambling State University, and the shooter fled the scene.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff's spokesman Stephen Williams says detectives are at the scene of the double homicide, assisting campus police.

Grambling State University Media Relations Director Will Sutton told CBS News that it happened during an altercation in a courtyard around midnight, between two dorms.

"We have asked students to stay in their dorms. We know of no other threats," Sutton told CBS News. "Campus police are cooperating with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation."

CBS affiliate KSLA News 12 in Shreveport quoted Williams as saying detectives were working with the university police to piece together what happened.

Sutton identified the victims as Earl Andrews, 23, a Grambling student, and his friend Monquiarious Caldwell, 23, both of Farmerville, Louisiana.

Sutton said the school's police chief was called by a distraught student soon after the shooting. The police chief dispatched a pair of officers to the scene. and when they arrived the victims were already deceased.

Williams told CBS News the crime scene was still being processed. He said some potential witnesses had came forward and police were developing their leads from there.