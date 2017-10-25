City leaders in Princeton waiting for approval to fix flooding p - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

City leaders in Princeton waiting for approval to fix flooding problems

By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVNS) - Heavy rainfall Monday caused a flood of trouble for people in Princeton, especially along the intersection of Bee Street and Stafford Drive.

59 News reached out to the city's mechanic assistant supervisor, Jackie Phillips, about the problem. He said the current pipes and drains in that area cannot handle high water. 

As a result, the city is planning to install a new pump station on the Old Dean Company property but first needs approval from its owner. 

"We already got a box down there to pull the water, but we need authorization to go through the dean company lot to run it through Brushcreek," Phillips said. 

At this time, there's no word on how long  it would take the city to get approval, but Phillips said city workers will continue to do their best to keep the drains clean and help cut down on flooding in the area. 

