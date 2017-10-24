2 inmates sentenced for having shanks in McDowell County federal prison

Two federal inmates were sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 24 for having weapons at the Federal Correctional Institution at McDowell.

United States Attorney Carol Casto said Antonio Freeman, 30, was sentenced to a year and a month in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a weapon by an inmate. Freeman admitted on August 25, 2016, he ran away from staff at the prison and threw an object on the roof of a building. A staff member retrieved the object and found that it was a piece of wood more than five inches long that was sharpened to a point.

In a separate prosecution, Robert Aguon, 42, was also sentenced to a year and a month in federal prison after pleaded guilty to the same crime. Aguon admitted on February 24, 2017, during a search, staff discovered an object inside the seam of Aguon's pants. The object was a "shank," made from a piece of metal, approximately six inches long, sharpened to a point on one end with duct tape around the opposite end to form a handle.

The new sentences will be served consecutively to the sentences these inmates are currently serving.