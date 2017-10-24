Local Firefighters Participate in Training

Training for first responders is year round and one local fire department is taking their skills to a new level. Firefighters from Princeton and East River Volunteer Fire Department came to the Princeton training building, Tuesday evening, October 24th 2017, to sharpen their skills and get up to date on the latest training. Firefighters learned how to do window and ladder bailouts, as well as get through confined spaces.

Lt. Rick Shagoury with the Princeton Fire Department said firefighters are learning fireground survival.



"Having a heightened level of operation awareness is what we hope to achieve and then muscle memory from training over and over again," said Shagoury

Firefighters, like Aaron Beeman said this training is very important. They always want to stay on top of their game in the case of an emergency.

"Fires are changing, the building and structures are changing. If we don't stay on top of our game and continuosly train, it's putting our life and the people that we serve at a higher risk," said Beeman,

All of the training comes from the International Association of Firefighters. Lt. Rick Shagoury says the goal is to extend this training to the other fire departments in the county as well as open this training up to anyone interested in the community.