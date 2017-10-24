Three more arrested for allegedly selling narcotics in Fayette County

Kane Pike was one of three charged with one felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Three people were arrested on Monday, October 23 at the Summit Apartments in Ansted for allegedly selling narcotics. The arrests were the result of an investigation by the Central Drug Task Force, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police.

Kishia Dawn Pike, Kane Nathaniel Pike and Christopher Michael Layne were taken into custody and arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office. Kane Pike and Christopher Layne were each charged with one felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. Kishia Pike was charged with two felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000.00 for all three suspects.

Kishia Pike and Christopher Layne posted bond and were released. Kane Pike was unable to post bond and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said in a press release that these arrests follow last week's incident where two other people were arrested on similar drug charges in Ansted during the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

"So far this year there have been 135 dispatched 911 calls for Drug Overdoses in Fayette County," Fridley said. "This number is up from 117 for the entire 2016 calendar year. These arrests are a step in the right direction to get drugs off the streets of Fayette County."

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crimes, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This case remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.