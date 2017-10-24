Sophia Woman Lives Positive Attitude in Breast Cancer Battle

It was 2009 when Sophia resident Jane Melton woke up in the middle of the night to a swelling in her arm. When prescribed antibiotics didn't work, she proactively decided to have tests run in both Beckley and Morgantown.

"WVU did all kinds of tests," Melton said. "MRI's, ultrasounds, biopsies... None of them ever found it. Just that one sentinel lymph node - the main lymph node in your arm - is the only thing that ever showed I had cancer."

Melton has undergone six rounds of chemotherapy and 35 rounds of radiation in addition to a double mastectomy and other medications. Now 62 years young, Jane continues to battle with an unconditionally positive attitude.

"I looked at it in a unique way," Melton said. "I had a double mastectomy. To be honest with you, I didn't have a double mastectomy - I had a boob job. It's the way I tell everybody. It's just the way you look at it. I don't look at it as being something that's going to kill me, I look at it as something I'm going to kill."

Her husband of 38 years, Jack, is mesmerized by her courage and strength.

"Personally, if I went through everything she went through, I probably would've already given up," Jack said. "But, she just won't. She refuses. I guess that's why I love her so much and we just get along so well. She gives me peace of mind to do what I got to do because I know how strong she is."

Cancer is a disease that truly affects how someone looks at life on a day-to-day basis. But Jane has already accomplished half the battle, because she celebrates today instead of worrying about tomorrow.

"Cancer can play mind games on you," Jane said. "It can make you depressed. But if you keep a healthy outlook on it, it helps a whole lot."

Melton advises everyone in their fight against cancer to find resilience, no matter what it takes.

"Don't give up, but fight," Melton said. "Try anything and everything you can. Fight for your right to live."

