Rainelle Door to Door Trick or Treating Makes a Comeback

Last year the effects of the flood caused Rainelle to cancel their door-to-door trick or treating. But this year they will have the chance to get double the treats.

The Debris made it dangerous and Andy Pendleton, the mayor of Rainelle, said she didn't want anyone getting injured from it.



"Nails and the glass from the flood and we didn't want anybody to get hurt so we closed down our trick or treating door to door," Pendleton said.



Now that the debris is cleaned up, the door to door trick or treating is back on, with an extra opportunity to earn more treats. The community should keep in mind that even though kids can go door knocking this year, they can also get double the treats at Rainelles second annual Trunk or Treat Event.

The city hopes to bring smiles to many faces with fun-filled activities, music and lots of candy. There will even be contests for best pumpkin and best decorated trunk.

"We just want to always make it nice for the kids to come and celebrate a nice little fall season, a fall festival with their costumes, they love their costumes and we love them too," Pendleton said.

Trick or Treating in Rainelle is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Trunk or Treating is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on Oct. 31.