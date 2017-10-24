The City of Beckley Bids on Contractor for New Police Dept.

Tuesday afternoon (10/24) the City of Beckley made big moves for the new Beckley Police headquarters.

The city held a meeting at the council chambers in Beckley for contractors to bid on who will build the new facility.

The new Beckley Police Department will be in uptown Beckley in the space beside the inter-modal gateway.

After hearing offers from more than a dozen contractors, Persinger and Associates was chosen to lead the job for $4,974,000.

Those working in the department now stressed a new building has been needed for a long time. "Ever since I've been in the police I've been told we need a new department and nothing has happened. So this is great, we're finally getting a new police department. It's something that's deserved by the members of the department and the city," the Police Chief for the Beckley Police Department, Lonnie Christian said.

Construction is expected to begin in the next month and they hope to have the department done by this time next year.