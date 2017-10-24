UPDATE: Wife of victim charged in Huntington murder

UPDATE: 10/24/17 @ 2:00 P.M.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - More details have been released surrounding the death of Christopher Gordon.

According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Gordon's wife, Jessica Gordon, has been charged with murder after she called 911 and told dispatchers that she had shot and killed her husband on Sunday night.

Police discovered Christopher Gordon's body at the couple's home after he had died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The complaint details that Jessica Gordon gave "conflicting information" to police regarding the events leading up to the incident.

Jessica Gordon told police that Christopher held her down on a bed and attempted to strangle her. When the violence ceased, Jessica told police that she grabbed a firearm from a gun safe beside the bed.

She then fired one round, striking Christopher Gordon and killing him.

Jessica Gordon was arrested yesterday evening and is awaiting preliminary trial on November 2nd.

The couple's two children were taken into Child Protective Services custody.

UPDATE: 10/23/17 @ 8:00 P.M.

Huntington Police arrested for a woman today in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred yesterday, Sunday October 22nd, 2017.

According to a release, Jessica Gordon, 30, of Huntington, was charged with murder for the death of her husband, Christopher Gordon, 31, also of Huntington.

On Sunday, police responded to a shooting at the couple's home on Cavalier Drive.

At the home, police found the body of Christopher Gordon, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Bureau and Forensic Investigations Unit processed the scene and turned over their evidence to the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, who filed a warrant for Jessica Gordon this afternoon.

Christopher Gordon's body was taken by the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The couple has two children, ages 5 and 9, who were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/22/17 @ 8:20 P.M.

Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr.

Authorities say that it is domestic in nature.

The shooting has resulted in a fatality.

Details are limited as it is an ongoing investigation.

